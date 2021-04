Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five total RBI and a walk in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Hoskins blasted his fifth homer of the season in the third inning -- a two-run bomb off Antonio Senzatela -- and later added a three-run shot off reliever Jhoulys Chacin in the sixth. The first baseman has hit safely in five of his last seven games -- he has gone deep four times and has recorded three multi-hit outings during that stretch.