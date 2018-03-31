Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Keeps strong start going
Hoskins went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season in Philadelphia's 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Braves on Friday.
Hoskins has picked up right where he left off last year, stroking four hits in his first eight at-bats, including Friday's second-inning blast off Mike Foltynewicz that marked his first round tripper of the new campaign. Hoskins put together one of the most prodigious displays of power from a newcomer in MLB history last season, cranking 18 home runs and slugging .618 in his first 34 games after he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in August. If he can even come close to sustaining that type of output over the course of an entire season, the upside here is scary.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Staying hot in spring training•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Tabbed for full-time role in left•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitless again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Will see more time at first base•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Posts steal and bomb Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...