Hoskins went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season in Philadelphia's 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Braves on Friday.

Hoskins has picked up right where he left off last year, stroking four hits in his first eight at-bats, including Friday's second-inning blast off Mike Foltynewicz that marked his first round tripper of the new campaign. Hoskins put together one of the most prodigious displays of power from a newcomer in MLB history last season, cranking 18 home runs and slugging .618 in his first 34 games after he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in August. If he can even come close to sustaining that type of output over the course of an entire season, the upside here is scary.