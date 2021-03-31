Hoskins finished Grapefruit League play with a .205/.295/.333 slash line to go with three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles) and two stolen bases in 39 at-bats.

Hoskins was cleared for full activities early in spring training after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall, but he largely struggled to regain the power he had displayed prior to the operation. The 27-year-old should gradually return to form once the surgery is further in the rear-view mirror, but his fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for him in the initial weeks of the season. That said, Hoskins' strong eye at the plate will help prop up his on-base percentage even if his early returns in the slugging department are lean, and his placement in the upper half of the lineup alongside the likes of Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto should present him with plenty of run-scoring and run-producing chances.