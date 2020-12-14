Hoskins is making progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hoskins underwent the procedure in early October and was given an uncertain timeline in regards to whether or not he'd be ready to play by Opening Day. Per Montemurro's report, Hoskins may slightly behind his original schedule, though manager Joe Girardi remains optimistic that the first baseman will be ready for the start of the season. Barring setbacks, it doesn't appear as though he'd be set for a lengthy stay on the sidelines if he does end up forced to open the year on the injured list.