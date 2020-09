Hoskins (elbow) will visit a doctor Tuesday and could wind up requiring Tommy John surgery, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hoskins landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a UCL injury in his left arm, and the issue is potentially quite serious. If he does undergo the surgery, he'd be shut down for the year, though Tommy John recovery doesn't take nearly as long for hitters as for pitchers, so he'll have a good shot to be ready by Opening Day next season.