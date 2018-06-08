Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: May return Saturday

Manager Gabe Kapler said "it's not out of the question" for Hoskins (jaw) to be activated Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins has been on the disabled list since May 30 with a fractured jaw after fouling a pitch off his face, and could end up spending the minimum 10 days on the DL. The 25-year-old seems poised for a return in the near future, even if he Phillies opt to wait an additional day or two before activating him.