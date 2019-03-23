Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Not playing Saturday
Hoskins (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
The Phillies continue to term Hoskins' shoulder soreness as mild, but the team would surely like to see the star slugger return to game action prior to Opening Day to feel more confident about his status. After Saturday, the Phillies will have only two more spring contests on the docket before the March 28 season opener versus the Braves, so Hoskins is running short on time to prove his health. Sean Rodriguez is drawing the start at first base Saturday, but Maikel Franco would be the top candidate to fill in at the position if Hoskins' absence should extend into the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...