Hoskins went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Hoskins got aboard with a walk and stole second in the eighth inning, but he was left stranded. The first baseman had a powerful first month of the season with eight home runs in 26 games. He slashed .231/.273/.529 with 14 RBI and 19 runs scored across 110 plate appearances. Speed's not a huge part of Hoskins' game -- he's never had more than five stolen bases in a season (2018).