Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Nursing ankle issue

Hoskins is reportedly dealing with a minor left ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, although he fully expects to return to the starting lineup in time for Wednesday's clash. It's possible he's called upon to pinch hit at some point Tuesday night, although his availability will likely hinge on how the ankle is feeling before the game.