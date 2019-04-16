Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Nursing ankle issue
Hoskins is battling a left ankle sprain but could be available to pinch hit Tuesday night, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hoskins is reportedly dealing with a minor left ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, although he fully expects to return to the starting lineup in time for Wednesday's clash. It's possible he's called upon to pinch hit at some point Tuesday night, although his availability will likely hinge on how the ankle is feeling before the game.
