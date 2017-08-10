Hoskins was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins has deserved a promotion for a couple months now, but the Phillies have been reluctant to pull the plug on Tommy Joseph at first base. To that end, Hoskins has played his last three games in left field for the Iron Pigs, and figures to see the bulk of his starts there in Philadelphia, while spelling Joseph at first base roughly once a week. Hoskins has done everything in his power to silence doubters this season, putting up better numbers despite moving from the hitter-friendly park at Double-A Reading to a more neutral environment at Lehigh Valley. He upped his ISO from .285 to .297 and significantly improved his strikeout rate, down from 21.2 percent to 15.8 percent, while also slightly improving his walk rate to 13.5 percent. While scouts are somewhat concerned about his ability to hit offspeed pitches, it's possible that Hoskins goes on a quick tear if he gets fastballs early in the count in his first tour of the National League. He is worth picking up in standard leagues and should have already been rostered in deeper mixers and NL-only leagues. The 24-year-old will make his major-league debut Thursday in left field, batting seventh in the order.