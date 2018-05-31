Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Officially placed on DL
Hoskins (jaw) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, Hoskins was sent to the disabled list after it was revealed that he suffered a broken jaw after fouling a ball off his face earlier in the week. The 24-year-old is expected to undergo further examination Thursday, after which a potential timetable for his return should come into focus. The Phillies haven't ruled out surgery as an option for Hoskins. Dylan Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move, while Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams should both benefit from full-time roles in the outfield while Hoskins in on the shelf.
