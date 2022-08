Hoskins went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

The 29-year-old first baseman has gone yard in back-to-back games, extending a hot streak that has seen Hoskins slash .308/.379/.519 through 14 games since the All-Star break. On the season, he's batting .253 with 22 homers, 51 RBI and 58 runs through 105 contests.