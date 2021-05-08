Hoskins will not start Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Hoskins' power is as present as ever this season, as his eight homers tie him for ninth in the league. His plate discipline has been strangely absent, however, as his 33.6 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate are both far worse than his career 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 14.6 percent walk rate. Despite those shaky numbers, there's been no indication that his day off Saturday is anything other than a routine one. Brad Miller starts at first base in his absence.