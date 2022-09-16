Hoskins (hand) is not in Friday's lineup against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
He exited Wednesday's contest after being hit on the hand by a pitch, and while X-rays were negative, the bruise is apparently still too uncomfortable for him to return to action. Alec Bohm is starting at first base while Yairo Munoz starts at third base.
