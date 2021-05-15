Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a three-RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over Toronto.
Hoskins came up clutch in Philadelphia's seventh-inning rally, hitting the go-ahead, three-run double. He came around to score on an Alec Bohm double. Through 161 plate appearances, Hoskins has a .247/.298/.473 slash line, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base. The first baseman has hit safely in nine of 13 games in May, going 13-for-46 (.283) in that span, although his last homer came on April 26.