Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Plates two runs

Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored in Friday's win over Pittsburgh.

Hoskins added insurance runs in both the seventh and ninth inning on the way to a huge 17-5 victory. He sits with 21 doubles and 14 homers on the season, but he hasn't shown consistent power, as he's slugging just .489.

More News
Our Latest Stories