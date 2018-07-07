Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Plates two runs
Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two walks and three runs scored in Friday's win over Pittsburgh.
Hoskins added insurance runs in both the seventh and ninth inning on the way to a huge 17-5 victory. He sits with 21 doubles and 14 homers on the season, but he hasn't shown consistent power, as he's slugging just .489.
