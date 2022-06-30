Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta.
Hoskins accounted for half of the Phillies' hits and their lone run in the game, which came on his third-inning solo shot. The first baseman had gone two weeks without a multi-hit game, and his last homer was on June 14. He's still been a fairly tough out lately -- he's batting .233 (10-for-43) with nine walks in his last 13 contests. Overall, he's slashing .250/.341/.468 with 14 long balls, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 games.