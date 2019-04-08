Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Powers Phillies to victory
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, and a double in Sunday's series finale against Minnesota.
Hoskins was responsible for the entirety of Philadelphia's offense in a tight 2-1 victory. He clubbed a two-run blast over the fence in the sixth inning to give his club the lead. The 26-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests and sits on three long balls along with 13 RBI over eight games in 2019. The Phillies will host the Nationals in a three-game series scheduled to begin Monday night.
