Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Racking up walks, runs
Hoskins went 0-for-3 with three walks and two runs Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Hoskins has now drawn multiple walks in four consecutive games and has come around to score seven times over that stretch. While Hoskins' patient approach at the plate lately has helped the Phillies from a real-life standpoint, he hasn't been nearly as useful of an asset in traditional 5x5 fantasy leagues. Hoskins is batting a lowly .116 in August with one home runs and three RBI in 21 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...