Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Racking up walks, runs

Hoskins went 0-for-3 with three walks and two runs Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Hoskins has now drawn multiple walks in four consecutive games and has come around to score seven times over that stretch. While Hoskins' patient approach at the plate lately has helped the Phillies from a real-life standpoint, he hasn't been nearly as useful of an asset in traditional 5x5 fantasy leagues. Hoskins is batting a lowly .116 in August with one home runs and three RBI in 21 games.