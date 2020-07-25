Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's Opening Day loss against the Marlins.
The generally unimpressive line was one of the best on the day for the Phillies, who managed just five hits and three walks over the course of the contest. It's perhaps significant that Hoskins hit second, a spot he occupied just 16 times last year while serving as the cleanup man on 127 occasions. Hoskins hasn't slugged over .500 since his debut back in 2017, but he's produced on-base percentages of .354 and .364 the past two seasons, so the move up the order perhaps makes some sense.