Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals.

Hoskins bounced back in a big way in this one, as he entered this game in a complicated 1-for-14 stretch that also included five strikeouts. The 28-year-old is hitting .273, but this game might be the confidence booster he was needing after recording just two hits in his previous seven games.