Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Reinstated from DL
Hoskins (jaw) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hoskins is ready to return after missing the minimum on the disabled list with a fractured jaw. He figures to be penciled into Saturday's lineup against the Brewers, despite struggling at the dish prior to hitting the DL: he's batting just .136 with two RBI and 13 strikeouts over his last 12 games.
