Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Rested for nightcap

Hoskins won't start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins went 0-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon contest. The Phillies' loss in that game eliminated them from playoff contention, so Hoskins will sit in favor of Logan Morrison for the nightcap.

