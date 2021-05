Hoskins is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Hoskins finds himself on the bench for just the third time this season. His .813 OPS remains strong thanks to his eight homers, but his 5.9 percent walk rate and 31.9 percent strikeout rate are both quite poor, with the former representing an especially surprising mark for a hitter with a career 14.7 percent walk rate. Brad Miller will be the first baseman in his absence.