Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Returns to lineup
Hoskins (shoulder) is back in the lineup Monday against the Rays.
The minor shoulder issue that popped up early last week seemed to potentially threaten Hoskins' Opening Day availability, but he should be good to go, barring setbacks. He'll take his customary cleanup spot in the lineup Monday in a batting order which looks to be a copy of the one the Phillies will run out on Opening Day. With three new bats ahead of him (Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Bryce Harper) and a fourth right behind him (J.T. Realmuto), Hoskins should be primed for a strong year in his third big-league season.
