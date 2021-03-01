Hoskins (elbow) is expected to get into game action by the end of the week, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins' readiness for Opening Day was initially thought to be at risk when he underwent Tommy John surgery back in early October. While he hasn't yet gotten into a Grapefruit League game, that's also true of other Phillies regulars who aren't coming off injuries like Bryce Harper. Hoskins said at the start of camp that he expects to be ready for the start of the regular season, and that should still be true as long as he gets into game action soon and gets through it without setbacks.