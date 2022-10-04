site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Sitting after clinching
RotoWire Staff
Hoskins is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Several Phillies regulars are out of the lineup following Monday night's playoff-clincher and subsequent celebrations. Darick Hall will start at first base and hit third.
