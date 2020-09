Hoskins is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Miami, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins started the past 11 games and will take a seat after going 9-for-47 with four homers and 17 strikeouts during that stretch. There's been no indications of an injury, so the 27-year-old figures to be back in the lineup for the nightcap. Phil Gosselin will start at first base in the matinee.