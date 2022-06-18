Hoskins will get the day off Saturday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins sits after starting 39 straight games, including both halves of Friday's doubleheader. He's swung a very hot bat recently, homering five times in his last 12 games while posting a 1.246 OPS, so the Phillies will hope the off day allows him to remain fresh and keep up that level of performance. Alec Bohm slides to first base in his absence while Yairo Munoz takes Bohm's usual spot at third.