Hoskins is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins with an apparent wrist injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The team never announced the injury, but Hoskins appeared to tweak his wrist Saturday and didn't start either of Sunday's games. The Phillies should provide more information after the nightcap. Phil Gosselin receives another start at first base in his place.