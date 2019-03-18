Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Slow start to spring
Hoskins is hitting a modest .235/.333/.353 through 13 spring games.
Hoskins' role as the Phillies' everyday first baseman won't be threatened by a slight spring slump. In their three games in the lineup together, new signing Bryce Harper has hit third, with Hoskins batting cleanup. Hoskins should enjoy an improved lineup around him this season, with three new bats (Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Harper) hitting in front of him and plenty of protection behind him in the form of J.T. Realmuto. He'll also no longer have to deal with the distraction of learning left field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...