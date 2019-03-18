Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Slow start to spring

Hoskins is hitting a modest .235/.333/.353 through 13 spring games.

Hoskins' role as the Phillies' everyday first baseman won't be threatened by a slight spring slump. In their three games in the lineup together, new signing Bryce Harper has hit third, with Hoskins batting cleanup. Hoskins should enjoy an improved lineup around him this season, with three new bats (Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Harper) hitting in front of him and plenty of protection behind him in the form of J.T. Realmuto. He'll also no longer have to deal with the distraction of learning left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...