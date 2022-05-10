Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

He took Chris Flexen deep in the second inning for a solo shot before wrapping up the scoring on the night with an RBI single in the seventh. Hoskins had gone just 5-for-29 (.128) over his prior 10 games, and on the season the 29-year-old has stumbled to a .210/.304/.390 slash line with three homers and 11 RBI in 28 contests.