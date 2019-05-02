Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks ninth homer

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against Detroit.

Hoskins took Zac Reininger deep in the eighth inning to add an insurance run to the Phillies' lead. It was his ninth homer of the season and third in his past seven games. Though power is up around the league, Hoskins continues to stand out with his bat, racking up a 1.011 OPS across 132 plate appearances this season.

