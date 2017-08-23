Hoskins went a combined 2-for-7 with a home run, a walk and two RBI during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

The 24-year-old is already up to six homers in just 45 at-bats with the big club, and he's also drawn nine walks in 13 games. He's looking like the real deal and is seemingly locked into the cleanup spot in the order, although Hoskins may face an adjustment period at some point (as is typical for young hitters) when the league starts giving him a heavier dose of breaking and offspeed stuff.