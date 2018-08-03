Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks solo shot
Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
The homer, Hoskins' 22nd of the year, came in the sixth inning off of Pablo Lopez. The left fielder has been on a tear lately, grabbing a hit in all but one of his last 12 games. He's hit .367/.456/.980 with eight home runs over that stretch.
