Hoskins went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Marlins.
Hoskins has put together a good stretch of hitting over his last 11 games turning in a .333 average in 45 at-bats; however, the first baseman has gone 20 games without a home run, and he has a .325 slugging percentage in 80 at-bats during that span.
