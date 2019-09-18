Play

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks two-run homer

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Braves.

Hoskins took Dallas Keuchel deep in the fourth inning for his 29th home run of the season. While he's still hitting just .239, Hoskins is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, though he's managed only two home runs, five runs scored and three RBI in that span. In addition to the power, Hoskins has also chipped in both 83 runs and RBI across 148 contests this season.

