Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks two-run homer
Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday against the Braves.
Hoskins took Dallas Keuchel deep in the fourth inning for his 29th home run of the season. While he's still hitting just .239, Hoskins is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, though he's managed only two home runs, five runs scored and three RBI in that span. In addition to the power, Hoskins has also chipped in both 83 runs and RBI across 148 contests this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...