Hoskins (knee) will start at first base in Sunday's spring game, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hoskins was expected to make his first start at first of the spring Sunday, and he will indeed do just that. With just under four weeks to go in spring training, expect Hoskins to be back at full speed well in advance of Opening Day.
