Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Staying hot in spring training
Hoskins is slashing .279/.415/.651 and has recorded four home runs and a 10:10 BB:K across 43 at-bats in Grapefruit League play.
Though Hoskins only has about two months worth of big-league action on his ledger, the prodigious power he displayed in that sample and his expected assignment in the heart of the Philadelphia lineup in 2018 has the 25-year-old going as an early-round selection in fantasy drafts. It's encouraging to see that Hoskins is still slugging at a healthy rate in the spring, but the excellent plate discipline he has shown shouldn't be overlooked either. Hoskins' ability to work counts and get on base while keeping his strikeout rate at an acceptable level should make him less prone to the long slumps that often befall power hitters over the course of a season.
