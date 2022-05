Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in an 8-3 win against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Hoskins singled and scored in the third inning, smacked a solo homer in the fourth and singled in the seventh in tallying three hits for the second time in his last six games and extending a seven-game hitting streak. During the stretch, the 29-year-old has batted 16-for-32 with four homers and has bumped his average from .187 to .236.