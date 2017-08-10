Hoskins will join the Phillies prior to Thursday's game against the Mets, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports.

The top prospect has been tearing it up at the Triple-A level this season with Lehigh Valley, hitting .284/.385/.581 with 29 home runs, 91 RBI and a .966 OPS. During Wednesday's game against Norfolk, Hoskins went 3-for-5 with one home run, five RBI and two runs, and should get an opportunity immediately with the big-league club during this weekend's series. Although the 24-year-old is typically stationed at first base, he may be in line to receive some time in left field while Aaron Altherr is on the DL with a hamstring injury. This marks the first-ever call up for Hoskins after spending the last three years moving up through the minor-league system.