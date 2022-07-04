Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Hoskins' power surge continued Sunday, as he homered for the fourth time in his last five games. He's hit safely in seven straight contests, going 9-for-24 (.375) in that span while adding three doubles, five RBI and seven runs. The first baseman's surge over the last week has him up to a .257/.350/.500 slash line for the season. He's added 17 long balls, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored, 16 doubles and two triples in 337 plate appearances.