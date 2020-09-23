Hoskins (elbow) is unlikely to return prior to Sunday's regular-season finale, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins took dry swings once again Wednesday, but he still hasn't hit the ball as he deals with a UCL injury in his left arm. As a result, manager Joe Girardi said that he probably won't play again. However, it's unclear whether he could be available if the Phillies qualify for the postseason. He could still require Tommy John surgery to aid in his recovery process, but he still could be ready for Opening Day next year, even if he needs surgery.