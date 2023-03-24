Hoskins will receive a second opinion, but Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Friday that it's pretty clear the first baseman suffered a torn left ACL, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins suffered the unfortunate injury while trying to chase down a popup during Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Tigers. Assuming the second opinion confirms the tear as expected, Hoskins will undergo surgery and miss the entire 2023 campaign. He's slated for free agency after the season.