Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Withheld from lineup Tuesday

Hoskins (mouth) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins will open Tuesday's contest on the bench after fouling a ball off his mouth during Monday's series opener. Fortunately, the injury isn't thought to be anything. Nick Williams will pick up a start in the outfield in his stead, while Pedro Florimon will hit second.

More News
Our Latest Stories