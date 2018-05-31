Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Won't require surgery

Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins will not require surgery to repair his fractured jaw, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

This is encouraging news for Hoskins, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to the injury. While the 24-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, avoiding surgery means he'll likely be sidelined for weeks rather than months. The Phillies will obviously proceed cautiously with the young slugger, but it sounds like he could be back sometime in June barring any setbacks during his rehab. In the meantime, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams figure to both benefit from full-time roles in Hoskins' absence.