Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Won't require surgery
Manager Gabe Kapler said Hoskins will not require surgery to repair his fractured jaw, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
This is encouraging news for Hoskins, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to the injury. While the 24-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, avoiding surgery means he'll likely be sidelined for weeks rather than months. The Phillies will obviously proceed cautiously with the young slugger, but it sounds like he could be back sometime in June barring any setbacks during his rehab. In the meantime, Aaron Altherr and Nick Williams figure to both benefit from full-time roles in Hoskins' absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Officially placed on DL•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Bound for DL with fractured jaw•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Withheld from lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits with mouth injury•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Launches sixth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...