Hoskins had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after leaving Wednesday's win over the Marlins, and he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 29-year-old avoided a fracture after being struck in the hand by a pitch Wednesday, though the bruise should keep him out of the starting nine Thursday. Interim manager Rob Thomson indicated Hoskins could be back in action for Friday's series opener in Atlanta.