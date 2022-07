Coonrod (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Clearwater and struck out four over two scoreless frames between his first two appearances.

Coonrod could shift his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate at some point this week. The 29-year-old right-hander is still waiting to make his 2022 debut for the Phillies after he was placed on the injured list coming out of spring training due to a right shoulder strain.