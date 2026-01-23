The Phillies re-signed Mayza to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Mayza finished last season with the Phillies, putting up a 3.78 ERA and 15:5 K:BB over 16.2 regular-season frames between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The veteran left-hander will compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, but with Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks locks for the roster and Kyle Backhus also around, Mayza is a good bet to begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.