Mayza served as Philadelphia's opener in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus San Francisco and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two batters in a no-decision.

The Phillies elected to go to a bullpen game in the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill, and none of the pitchers they deployed went more than 2.1 frames. Mayza worked as the opener for the first time in his career and did well, though there's very little to take away from his performance from a fantasy perspective. The veteran reliever while likely return to his low-leverage bullpen role moving forward.